Aravot.am has learned some details from the incident involving the former head of the RA Traffic Police Armen Hakobyan in “Muratsan” hospital yesterday.

Although Armen Hakobyan assured Aravot.am that he did not take part in the fight, he visited the hospital quite late after the incident, but according to our information, he not only took part, but was a key participant in the incident with the hospital security officer.

According to our information, it all started when Armen Hakobyan, who visited the hospital, was instructed to leave another entrance due to the end of the working day. Hakobyan insisted on the contrary that he should leave the entrance where he was going to leave. During that time, one of the doctors at the hospital entered through the very entrance where the security guard did not allow Hakobyan to leave. Hakobyan was indignant at how that person could be, but not at himself. The security guard explained that the latter was a doctor and had come to work. However, the former head of the traffic police remained unmoved and an incident started with the security officer, during which the former head of the traffic police hit the head of the security officer with the handle of his weapon, causing serious injuries. Calling later, a man called for a fight.

It should be reminded that the Police informed Aravot.am that a call from a hospital employee revealed that a 48-year-old resident of Muratsan Street had beaten the caller at 10:00 pm on April 14 in the hospital, causing injury. A forensic examination has been ordered. Materials are being prepared. By the way, Armen Hakobyan is also 48 years old, as he told us, a resident of Muratsan Street.

Arpine SIMONYAN