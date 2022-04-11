RPA Supreme Body member Eduard Sharmazanov noted what all the previous authorities did not do for Artsakh, unlike the current one.

“What did not all the previous authorities do for Artsakh, unlike the” power “, a symbol of capitulation?”

He did not hand over the previous government to Shushi and Hadrut.

No government has signed a capitulation.

Which government did not consider Ali “constructive”?

Which government “did not wash its hands” of Artsakh and made the issue of Artsakh’s security the issue of the Russians’ involvement.

The former head of the government was not afraid to leave for Artsakh for 1.5 years.

No former government has been ridiculed by the leadership of the enemy country.

The former government did not say that Artsakh is Armenia, but then announced that it agreed with the 5 points-demands of the Azerbaijanis.

No former government has wasted the Tripartite Holiday.

All this was carried out by the “power”, the symbol of capitulation.

“This is what Nikol and his team” did “for Artsakh,” Sharmazanov wrote.