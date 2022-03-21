March 21 is officially celebrated all over the world as “International Forest Day”. In Armenia, this day is also celebrated as the Day of the Forester.

International Forest Day was first celebrated on March 21, 2013. Proclaimed on December 21, 2012 by the decision of the UN General Assembly.

International Forest Day has been created as a global platform for people interested in forest conservation and mitigation in the context of global climate change.

It is impossible to underestimate the importance of forests for the whole planet, especially for humanity. Forests have ecological, social and economic significance. They are the cornerstone of the planet’s climate formation, oxygen supply, mitigation, water conservation, flora and fauna, and ecosystems.

“According to the latest census, the forest-covered area of ​​the Republic of Armenia makes up 11․1% of the total area of ​​the country.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia has a clear commitment և political will to preserve, restore և expand forests և forested areas.

“We must unite all our efforts in this important case,” reads the message spread by the RA Ministry of Environment.