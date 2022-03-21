On March 4, thefts were made from cars parked in different streets of Arabkir administrative district. 7 cases were registered in the Arabkir police department during one day.

There have been similar cases before. Mirrors and tires were stolen, but this time the way it worked was different. In the morning, Nairi Zaryan broke the windows of “Kia”, “Mercedes” and “Toyota” cars on the 51st-39th streets of Arabkir, but finding nothing convenient, they left. From 9 to 13 o’clock in the yards of the buildings on Nairi Zaryan and Babayan streets, money, perfume, glasses and a lawyer’s certificate were stolen from “Mercedes”, “Kia” and “Mazda” cars in the same way.

The law enforcement officers were taking the necessary measures to find the person who committed the theft, when a new alarm was received at midnight. A citizen calling 1-02 reported that a man was trying to open the doors of parked cars in one of the yards on Komitas Avenue.

Due to the quick response of the police officers of the Arabkir Ծ Yerjan Regiment, a foreign citizen was brought to the mentioned yard.

The 25-year-old confessed that he had committed car thefts and attempted thefts.

Initiated a criminal case: The young man was arrested. An investigation is underway.