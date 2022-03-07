Forums like the Antalya Diplomatic Forum are platforms for public positioning, exchanging messages, starting political flirtations or rejecting them. On the other hand, publicizing a certain vision, what is the idea of ​​the regional states in terms of their place, role and normalization of relations.

But I find it difficult to say whether the Armenian side has a foreign policy agenda at all, because it is usually derived from the narrow, subjective, not always grounded, sometimes adventurous approaches of the RA Prime Minister’s foreign policy, political scientist Allen told Aysor.am. Gondyan, referring to the fact of the Armenian side’s participation in the forum.

According to the political scientist, the RA Foreign Minister should make his speech at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum under Nikol Pashinyan’s highly controversial theses or talk about nothing.

“If we take as a basis Armenia’s participation in the Antalya Forum the story of Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan from the NA rostrum about the Armenian-Turkish diplomatic start, when he led the whole process to exchange two words during the meeting with Cavusoglu, then such an approach to the issue of strategic importance is important. Of course, it is very unserious.

“It is an element of unseriousness who was appointed as an envoy of the Armenian side, unlike the Turkish side, which, in general, knows what diplomacy is, how it serves national interests, how to position itself,” said the political scientist.

It should be reminded that according to RA Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. It is planned to be held from March 11 to 13.