The meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba may take place on March 10 within the framework of a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu said.

“The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine have confirmed their readiness to hold a meeting in Antalya. “The meeting will take place in a trilateral format at the diplomatic forum,” said Cavusoglu.