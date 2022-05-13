On May 13, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhridin.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sirojiddin Mukhriddin expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation based on mutual understanding and trust. It was noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Tajik diplomatic relations, which is a good opportunity to summarize the achievements, to outline new directions aimed at expanding cooperation.

From the point of view of strengthening political ties between Armenia and Tajikistan, the interlocutors used to hold consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Special emphasis was placed on the efforts to make full use of the potential of trade and economic cooperation, and in this regard, the work of the Armenian-Tajik intergovernmental commission was intensified.

The parties also discussed issues related to cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms.