Court of First Instance of the city of Yerevan, 2022 On March 9, 2012, a lawsuit was filed against him for confiscation of property of illegal origin, which was accepted for proceedings.

In the lawsuit, the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia submitted a claim to the court to confiscate from the former employee of the State Revenue Committee Vahram Guroghlyan in favor of the Republic of Armenia from 3 persons affiliated with him.

8 apartments in the city of Yerevan 6 6 parking lots on the Northern Avenue, 4 public areas, a recreation area in the Kotayk region և 2 plots of land, as well as 2 vehicles, and if impossible, their average market value, which is the total 601,422,519: RA: AMD.

Money paid for the purchase of 2 real estates in the territory of the Republic of Austria, considered illegal 170,826,728: RA: AMD: in size.

in size. 328,805.1: RA: AMD: as a balance of illicit funds,

as a balance of illicit funds, 762,865.56: RA: AMD:which is not substantiated by the legal income of a person, has an illegal origin; it is not possible to confiscate on the basis of Article 20, Part 4 of the Law on Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin.

Numerous proceedings are underway in the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia. In other cases, in which precautionary measures were taken, lawsuits for confiscation of property of illegal origin will be filed in the near future.

This is the 5th lawsuit for confiscation of property of illegal origin after the formation of the above-mentioned department in the RA Prosecutor General’s Office.

RA General Prosecutor’s Office