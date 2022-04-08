The flag of Artsakh was placed in Vanadzor Artsakh Park (Photos) | Morning:

From now on, the flag of Artsakh will be flown in the park named after Artsakh in Vanadzor. The park was crowded today. The people of Vanadzor had gathered to attend the flag-raising ceremony. “Today, there is not a single Vanadzor resident who has not visited the monument to our innocent victims. There is not a single Vanadzor resident who does not cry when he sees the flags waving in the Martyrs’ Park. They fought and gave their most precious lives to stay in Artsakh, not to allow Artsakh to become part of Azerbaijan. And today no Armenian has the moral right to agree with the idea that Artsakh should be part of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan will never be part of Azerbaijan, as long as there is an Armenian, there is an Armenian who honors the memory of those 5,000 victims, there is an Armenian who honors the memory of those 5,000 victims, so we must live and fight for something that these guys why they died must be saved. “None of us has any other moral right,” said Vahe Dokhoyan, head of the Lori regional branch of the “Homeland” faction, member of the Council of Elders.

ARF MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan mentions that the current government promised false peace to the people. “Artsakh is Armenia and that’s it, that’s what they called it. As a result, we have a war, we had more than 5,000 victims, we had 75% of Artsakh handed over to the enemy. Was this what they confessed, was that what you wanted from them? Of course no: “Today we put the flag here to prove that the people of Vanadzor stand by Artsakh, the people of Vanadzor stand with the Armenian people for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of the Armenian government and territorial integrity.”

The location of the flag was not chosen at random. Back in 1988, the people of Lori left Artsakh for the Artsakh struggle for survival. And already in the 90s the first martyrs of Artsakh said goodbye to the same park. That is why the park was named “Artsakh”.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN