The flag of Artsakh was placed in the yard of the Theater University Morning

Today, the “Youth Voice” civic initiative continued to visit Yerevan universities and carry out awareness-raising activities. “The goal is to place the flag of Artsakh in all universities to reaffirm that the Armenian youth and students do not share the government’s desire to see Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan,” said Hovhannes Harutyunyan, a representative of the initiative.

In front of the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema, young people shouted, “Student, wake up!”, “Artsakh, yes!”, “Nikol, no!”

At the entrance of the Theater Institute, the guard tried to prevent the young people from entering, shouting not to push ․ “You are disturbing a lesson, you have no right.” For a moment the parties pushed each other with their hands, after which the protesters entered the university yard, calling on the students to fight.

“Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan. In 2018, they tricked you into taking to the streets to advance their interests, and today, on your behalf, on behalf of the people, they are going to give Artsakh to Azerbaijan. Did you give such a mandate? “No, then, a struggle,” shouted Hovhannes Harutyunyan. He reminded that the future of Armenia is the students.

Then the flag of Artsakh was placed in the yard of the university, in the park of trees in memory of the students and graduates of the theater who died in the 44-day war.

Then they danced kochar in the yard of YSMI.

They were joined by RA Honored Artist Davit Hakobyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

Vova ARZUMANYAN