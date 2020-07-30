‘The Five’ reacts to Trump tweet asking if election can be delayed: ‘This is wild’

“I think President Trump won in 2016, but there is no evidence of any fraud related to absentee voting or mail-in voting in this country,” Williams said.

TRUMP SUGGESTS DELAYING ELECTION, WARNS MAIL-IN BALLOTS TO RESULT IN ‘INNACCURATE & FRAUDULENT’ VOTE

In a tweet in which he claimed that the practice on a “universal” scale would lead to “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump suggested: “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Williams said he believed Trump’s tweet was “the action of one man who knows he is losing and is willing to trash democracy and trash our Constitution because he’s so upset.”

Trump and many Republicans have raised concerns in recent months about the security of mail-in ballots, but this is the first time Trump has mentioned the possibility of moving the election. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden previously said “[m]ark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

“Joe Biden predicted this in April,” Williams recalled. “Joe Biden said … ‘Trump will try to delay the election.’ What was the response? ‘Biden is spreading conspiracy theories … ‘

“Well,” Williams added, “Trump has gone there today. This is wild.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olsen contributed to this report.