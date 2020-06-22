The First Trailer For Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Will Make You Feel SO OLD!

Whether you caught the first series in the early ’90s or watched the 1995 film, you know it’s been a looong time since The Baby-Sitters Club was right back on TELEVISION.

Now a new generation gets to benefit from the adventures of the young number of girls because of the Netflix remake starring Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), and Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer). Alicia Silverstone also stars in the series, playing the role of Kristy’s mom, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer.

Based on the book series by Ann M. Martin, the revival still tackles the each and every day struggles of middle school girls who’re trying to get their new babysitting business off the ground! Well, that and using an actual landline phone found on Etsy…

Suddenly, we’re feeling very old!

It will soon be available to stream on Netflix July 3, so ch-ch-check out the newest trailer (above) and inform us if you’ll be adding this to your watchlist for only a little nostalgia!