The first Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay footage shows off the starfighter action

After a teaser trailer early in the day this week, EA has finally shown off some actual gameplay footage for Star Wars: Squadrons, its new starfighter dogfighting game. As promised, the new title is just a first-person space shooter focused around five-on-five team battles, as players group up into their own squadron (made up, obviously, of classic Star Wars ships).

The gameplay appears to be drawing on past games, like the 90s X-Wing and TIE Fighter games, detailed with diverting power between ship systems, managing shields, and that first-person view. There are plans for eight pilot-able ships, with a fighter, interceptor, support, and bomber class ship for every faction (specifically, the X-Wing, A-Wing, Y-Wing, U-Wing, TIE Fighter, TIE Interceptor, TIE Bomber, and TIE Reaper fighters.)

Squadrons’ “signature” online mode, Fleet Battles, is a multistage mission that may have a five-person squadron dogfight in the center of the map, attack (or defend) a medium-sized capital ship, before dealing with a flagship (either an Imperial Star Destroyer or perhaps a Mon Calamari crusier) in the final stage.

There’s also a single player campaign, set “a little bit after” Return of the Jedi, that may have players create two pilots: a New Republic one and an Imperial one, who’ll they’ll alternate controlling all through missions.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October second for $39.99, with cross-play between platforms. EA says you’ll also manage to play through the entire game in VR on PS4 and PC platforms.