The preliminary image of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ will soon be visible to the commission, the options are many, the choice is difficult.

There was a regular working discussion with the author of the mega-initiative Gagik Tsarukyan. In order to find the best, about 300 suggestions and ideas were studied in detail.

In order to involve narrow specialists in the works, the commission sent letters to state and non-state professional structures.

More details in the video.



