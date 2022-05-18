We have published our vision of the peace process. “We have said from the beginning that there is nothing unacceptable for the Armenian side in the points proposed by Azerbaijan, but those points do not address the whole agenda of a possible expected peace agreement, the full range of issues,” he said. RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

“And in this regard, it is possible for us to discuss the issues of rights and security in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the status of Nagorno Karabakh. We believe that these negotiations on a peace treaty can be continued within the framework of the mandate within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing. So far, we have not heard a positive response from Azerbaijan on these points. But you know that efforts are being made to make those negotiations possible. So I can only emphasize our readiness և our commitment to peace և stability in our region. “But in order to have that, the readiness of both sides is necessary,” Mirzoyan said.

Answering the question why the first meeting on the demarcation of Armenia “between Azerbaijan” scheduled for May 16-17 did not take place, the Foreign Minister said that there are some technical details that the parties must agree on.

“You are right, the meeting did not take place, but I can assure you that we will continue our discussions on organizing this meeting. There are some technical details that the parties need to agree on. And I hope that the meeting will finally take place in the coming days or weeks, “said Ararat Mirzoyan.