The GASTROFEST three-day gastronomic festival will take place in Dilijan City Park on May 6-8, during which more than 20 participants, including restaurants, cafes, natural products and beverage producers, will present their products to guests from different regions of Armenia. The organizers of the festival informed Aravot.am about that.

The gastronomic festival will be held in the size of a city fair, where in addition to tasting, there will be live music, dance master classes, as well as gastronomic quest. The festival is organized by GotoArmenia tourism project.

The participants of the festival will offer the guests a collection of dishes and drinks, by which their region is famous, they will tell about their culinary traditions, their own author’s concept.

Within the framework of the gastronomic quest, the guests will be able to perform the special tasks of the chefs and receive prizes. Every day of the festival will be accompanied by groups of Armenian musicians, including Mikael Voskanyan, Tmbata Orchestra, Tiezerk Band, Aveluk, Rozental, Hayk Karoyi, Nick Ter-Hovhannisyan, Dave Geodakyan, Arman Peshtmaljyan և Serjo.

“Karin” dance ensemble will hold dance master classes, during which any guest will have the opportunity to learn Armenian folk dances.

The “Soldier’s House” charity pavilion will also operate at the festival, from where it will be possible to buy author’s souvenirs and handicrafts made by the participants of the 44-day war.

Lia Ghagharyan