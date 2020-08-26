The first Asus Zenfone 7 promo video touts the first ever triple flip camera

Asus unveiled the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro earlier today and the quickest way to get to know these two phones is to check out the minute-long promo video below. However, if you want something more in-depth, head over to our hands-on review (the full review is coming soon).

The video covers the new Zenfone duo almost as a singular thing and the two phones are indeed quite similar. However, you should pay attention to the small print as there are a couple of important differences.

Long story short, the Zenfone 7 Pro has the plus version of the Snapdragon 865 chipset and optical image stabilization on both its main and its telephoto cameras. The base model gets the regular S865 chip and no OIS on any cameras.

Naturally, the Pro commands a higher price – NTD 28,000 (€800, $950), compared to NTD 22,000 of the vanilla model (€635/$750). Note that the Pro has 2 extra gigs of RAM. Global pricing is will be unveiled next week.