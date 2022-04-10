On April 10, at 3:18 am, the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that a fire was observed in the warehouse of the “Research Center for Maternal and Child Health” located at 22 Mashtots Avenue in Yerevan.

Six fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachments of the rescue department of the Yerjan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene with the “No. 2” call of the fire complexity.

Fire complexity “Number 2” confirmed ․ A fire brigade from the fire-rescue brigade of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

The fire was isolated at 04:13, extinguished at 04:44. The communication room with property (about 30 square meters) burned down.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS