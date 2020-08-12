‘The final blow’ – Beirut blast batters struggling hospitals By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters An indication inviting clients holds on the wall of the dialysis system at the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui in Beirut



By Ellen Francis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – TheSt George Hospital where Soha Khalaf works as a nurse lies less than a mile from Beirut port. She had no time at all to recuperate from the massive surge that blasted over the city.

The ceiling crashed onto her head and tears streamed down her face, however she adhered to her job.

“People ran here yelling, ‘please we need the ER.’ But the ER was gone. And wherever I turned, I saw staff rushing down from other floors screaming,” remembered Khalaf, assistant head nurse at the emergency clinic of Lebanon’s earliest healthcare facility.

Needles flew throughout the hall. Blood covered the flooring. The lights went off.

Hundreds of individuals gathered from throughout the Lebanese capital after theAug 4 storage facility blast, which eliminated more than 170 individuals and destroyed areas.

“We just kept working, even as some of us bled, and we cried and cried.”

With her coworkers, Khalaf sewed, intubated and bandaged victims on the pavement outside the ER. They stopped random vehicles to send out clients to other hospitals, and depend on light from smart phones as it got dark.

Across Beirut, physicians and …