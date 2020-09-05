The fight to ‘free’ the Aboriginal flag

By Frances Mao

BBC News, Sydney

image copyrightGetty Images image caption The Aboriginal flag is common sight around Australia

A black band to represent the people. Red for their connection to land. A yellow circle in the centre for the sun.

This is the design of the Aboriginal flag, which is seen all over Australia – atop bridges and buildings, painted on walls, printed on T-shirts.

Originally a protest flag, it’s now recognised as the dominant symbol of Australia’s Aboriginal people and is an official flag of the country.

So when it emerged last year that some Aboriginal people had been ordered to stop using it, many were confounded. Few people had known the flag was constrained by copyright laws.