The fight for survival in Europe’s top leagues 

As we head towards the final stretch of the 2019-20 season, it’s not just the pursuit of trophies and league titles that remains in play for several leading clubs. There are some who will be fighting for survival in the top domestic leagues of their respective countries.

Relegation from an elite division is always something teams and their players hope to avoid, which often produces an exciting scrap for points as the end of the season looms ever closer. These are the key teams fighting for survival in England, Germany, and Spain.

English Premier League

Two of the three recently promoted teams are those who find themselves struggling the most, as we reach the business end of the season. Several teams are in the mix and with plenty of points yet to play for, drama and tension is guaranteed.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, the English Premier League relegation odds are firmly stacked against Norwich City, who aren’t expected to make up a sizeable difference in points. Also tipped for the drop are Aston Villa at odds of 1/3, although they still control their own destiny.

Scrapping to avoid joining them in the Championship next season are Bournemouth, Watford, West Ham, and Brighton. Meanwhile, looking nervously over their shoulders will be Southampton and Newcastle United, who could yet be dragged into the relegation battle.

German Bundesliga

Which Relegation Playoff do you wanna see? 👀 Fortuna vs Hamburg

Fortuna vs Heidenheim

Fortuna vs Stuttgart* Werder vs Hamburg

Werder vs Heidenheim

Werder vs Stuttgart* *Stuttgart are virtually guaranteed promotion, with a 3-point lead and goal difference of +11 over third pic.twitter.com/keJTdC6Uql — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 21, 2020

From the 1980’s until a decade ago, Werder Bremen were considered one of the leading clubs in Germany, regularly challenging for the Bundesliga title. They last won the league and cup double as recently as the 2003-04 season, although recent years have been tough.

Indeed, the latest Bundesliga betting tips from Betfair would suggest that Werder Bremen are all but destined to go down at odds of 1/25, which means they’re likely to play in the second tier of German football for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

Elsewhere, with Paderborn already relegated, the scrap for Bundesliga survival also involves Fortuna Düsseldorf and Mainz 05. Given their points advantage heading into the remaining games, Union Berlin, Augsburg, and FC Koln should all survive the drop.

Spanish LaLiga

After spending a whopping €20 million to sign Raul De Tomas during the January transfer window, RCD Espanyol made a strong statement of intent that after what has been a terrible season thus far.

While the chances of survival have improved for Espanyol, thanks to improved results of late, they remain amongst the bottom three in LaLiga. Also in the thick of the fight are CD Leganes and RCD Mallorca, who have both struggled for results during the 2019-20 season.

Traditionally, 40 points is enough to guarantee safety in Spain. Given they’ve yet to reach that target, Celta Vigo, SD Eibar, Deportivo Alaves, Real Valladolid, Osasuna, and even Real Betis, haven’t yet done enough to ensure they’ll avoid relegation. It could get interesting in the final games.

There’s no doubting that no team wants to be relegated, and they will now be back to the drawing board to decide what changes they can make to survive and remain in their respective elite divisions. These matches can be anxiety-inducing for the team’s fans, but for the rest of us, there are some great games ahead of us where all sorts of drama can unfold to watch and see.