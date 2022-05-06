“The culture of non-cash payments is developing in our country, and the state carries out the necessary legislative, infrastructural and educational actions to make non-cash transactions smooth, simple and fast.” The deputies of the NA “Civil Contract” faction Gevorg Papoyan and Tsovinar Vardanyan with the amendments to the law “On Gambling, Internet Gambling and Casinos” propose to expand the scope of non-cash payments in the sphere of gambling business in order to increase financial transparency and effective control of the sphere.

When the law enters into force, it will be forbidden to deposit and withdraw funds in the accounts of the totalizator, organizers of gambling games and other similar entities in cash, and in 6 months it is planned to do so exclusively through bank accounts. A similar requirement applies to winnings.

The main speaker, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Gevorg Papoyan informed that after the first reading the Government submitted editorial and technical proposals, which were accepted.

At the suggestion of the Executive, the law shall enter into force on the tenth day following the day of its official publication, with the exception of Article 3, which shall enter into force six months after its official publication.

Gevorg Papoyan also noted that the proposed changes are based on the pre-election programs of the “Civil Contract” party and the Government.

“For us, the interest of our society is a priority, which is protected by the legislative package,” said the chairman of the commission, adding that playing in Armenia should become difficult, unattractive.

He informed that studies of international experience in the field are being carried out in order to find other possible solutions. “The fight against gambling will be continuous,” Gevorg Papoyan stressed.

RA Deputy Minister of Finance Armen Hayrapetyan noted that the Government presented a positive position on the package of projects. The executive did not suggest a substantive change.

As a result of the discussion, the legislative package received a positive conclusion.

The commissioners also discussed and gave a positive conclusion to the draft decision on convening a joint sitting of the Standing Committees on Financial-Credit and Budgetary and Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment.

The subject of the discussion is the current conclusion of the Audit Chamber of the Republic of Armenia on the auditing of credit and grant programs to increase the level of seismic safety of schools in the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia.

The package of projects and the draft decision of the committee were discussed at the May 6 special sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.