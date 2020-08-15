The fiery Indian student who ran a secret radio station for independence

Usha Mehta was simply 22 when she went “underground” to run a secret radio station throughout India’s battle for flexibility from British colonial guideline. BBC Gujarati’s Parth Pandya and Ravi Parmar report.

“Do or Die. We shall either free India or die in the attempt,” Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi informed fellow leaders on 8 August 1942.

The now-famous speech introduced the Quit India motion – and catapulted one girl in the crowd, 22-year-old Usha Mehta, into the history books.

Moved by Gandhi’s words, Mehta – with the aid of other young independence activists – introduced an underground radio station within a week.

“When the press is gagged and all the news banned, a transmitter certainly helps a good deal in… spreading the message of rebellion in the remotest corners of the country,” shesaid in an interview in 1969

They invested the next couple of months transmitting news about India’s battle for flexibility, advising individuals to sign up with the resistance. Her stint behind the microphone might have been brief however its effect was effective.