Today, March 21, the Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan received the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Victor Richter, the Program Coordinator of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ) Nelli Tumasyan.

Minister Karen Andreasyan presented the agenda of the reforms of the RA Ministry of Justice, in particular, referred to the Constitutional reforms, the programs implemented in the spheres of judicial, anti-corruption, penitentiary, human rights protection.

The Ambassador of Germany and the representative of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ) presented the programs implemented by them.

The German Ambassador expressed readiness to support the implementation of the issues on the agenda, as well as to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting the parties presented their priorities and reached agreements on further cooperation.

