The Fed risks higher inflation to boost jobs

The writer is chairman of Fulcrum Asset Management

The new framework for US monetary policy announced at the Jackson Hole symposium in August is a watershed event, for both the practice of macroeconomic policy, and the theory that lies behind it.

With markets beginning to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can raise inflation to its 2 per cent target, the Federal Open Market Committee has become extremely concerned that it could lose control of inflation expectations, a fate that has already befallen the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank. The new framework is best interpreted as a last-ditch attempt to avoid this outcome.

It shifts to an average inflation target — which will limit the danger of persistent undershooting of the 2 per cent objective, places maximum employment first among the Fed’s objectives, and abandons any mention of a “balanced” approach to policy.

In the sweep of economic history, this is a very important change. In the Federal Reserve Reform Act of 1977, following a period of “stagflation”, the US Congress gave the Fed three main objectives: maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates, in that order.

In the early 1980s, Paul Volcker crucially interpreted that mandate to place the greatest emphasis on stable prices….