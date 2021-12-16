The Fed ‘getting ahead of market expectations’ poses the biggest risk to markets in 2022: Strategist

BMO Global Asset Management Senior Investment Strategist Jon Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market expectations for the upcoming Fed policy meeting.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
New legislation could ‘defuse the debt limit permanently,’ Bipartisan Policy Center director says
Bipartisan Policy Center Economic Policy Project Director Shai Akabas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the Build Back Better plan and...
COVID-19 cases hit a daily record in the NFL, other sports to postpone games
Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer breaks down how the rise in COVID-19 cases is impacting the sports
California vows to use Texas abortion tactics on gun laws
California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his "outrage” at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and...
Officers describe daring rescue during tornado
Graves County Sheriff's Deputy Chandler Sirls and Sergeant Richard Edwards describe escaping a tornado and rescuing a young girl in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Rand Paul called out for disaster relief hypocrisy
After deadly tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) asked President Biden for federal aid. However, the senator has a history of...