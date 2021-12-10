The Fed 'doesn't have very much room to maneuver,' strategist explains
The Fed 'doesn't have very much room to maneuver,' strategist explains

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung speak with Emily Roland, Co-Chief Investment Strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, to discuss the impact that Omicron has on the markets and give a stock market outlook for 2022.

