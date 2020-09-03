The Fed abandons the idea low unemployment stokes inflation

© AP.



From the June 2017 edition of The Economist:

That reserve banks can not constantly decrease unemployment without triggering inflation is financial gospel. It follows from “a substantial body of theory, informed by considerable historical evidence”, according to Janet Yellen, chair ofthe Federal Reserve Her conviction describes why, on June 14th, the Fed raised rate of interest by a quarter of a portion point, to a series of 1-1.25%.

Here’s what Yellen, no longer Fed chair, stated on Tuesday at an occasion created by Bruegel, a Brussels- based think tank:

Unemployment might require to … remain at really low levels for a long time for inflation to increase to not simply 2, however over 2, percent.

And here’s existing Fed chair Jay Powell on the exact same subject last week (with our focus, here and in other places):