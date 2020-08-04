The Features You Need From A Mobile Learning App

7 Features Your Mobile Learning App Needs

Your staff members should have to have sufficient training and advancement chances. All of them. Those who operate in the workplace, those who are constantly taking a trip, and those who have a hectic schedule beyond work. With a strong L&D group and the right tools, you can provide everybody training that informs and engages. A mobile learning app is the response to training your mobile staff members and any contemporary staff member who wishes to find out at their own rate. The trick to mobile learning success? An user-friendly, feature-rich app to provide your training. These are the 7 features that should not miss out on from your mobile learning app:

1. Intuitive User Interface

No one likes to rush their method through an app attempting to understand where’s what. So, whether your staff members will utilize the mobile learning app or not depends upon how simple that is. An app with an user-friendly User Interface will make it possible for staff members to explore older and brand-new courses with a couple of clicks. The mobile app need to likewise have easy visuals and essential-only navigation buttons so that it does not look chaotic and sidetrack students.

2. Push Notifications

Emails relating to staff member training can be lost amongst more immediate, job-related e-mails. Push …