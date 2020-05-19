The FCC has received hundreds of complaints about carriers’ coronavirus pledge

The Federal Communications Commission has received over 2,000 complaints associated to the novel coronavirus pandemic, FCC chairman Ajit Pai stated in an announcement to the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday.

Pai informed the committee that the FCC has received round 2,200 complaints associated to COVID-19 over the previous few weeks. Of these 2,200 complaints filed, 1,400 have received a response from the provider, Pai stated. Around 500 of these complete complaints have been filed particularly about the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, the company’s major response to the pandemic. “The other COVID-19 complaints involve questions about billing or network issues or broadband access generally,” Pai stated.

By committing to the pledge, carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast promised to not terminate service for residential or small companies which are unable to pay their payments as a result of of the pandemic. They additionally agreed to waive any late charges that clients might incur as a result of of the disaster and open up their Wi-Fi hotspots to “any American who needs them.” The pledge was first introduced in March and lasted 60 days. In late April, the FCC known as for carriers to increase their pledge, and over 750 carriers agreed to uphold these guarantees by June 30th, according to the agency.

“It’s my understanding that most of the complaints that we have received about the pledge have been resolved to ensure that the consumer remains connected,” Pai stated.

The FCC forwards complaints made to the company to the respective carriers. When a provider receives the criticism, it has 30 days to reply to the submitting client.

During Tuesday’s listening to, Pai additionally stated that the FCC plans to roll out a discover of proposed rulemaking implementing Congress’ Broadband Data Act quickly. The regulation requires the FCC to vary the way it collects, verifies, and experiences broadband knowledge utilized in crafting protection maps. This contains making a “dataset of geocoded information for all broadband service locations.”