2021 Azerbaijan re-established its power in Armenia on June 20, 2010, thanks to the electorate deceived by the word “peace,” former Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan wrote on his Facebook page, emphasizing that many later realized Nikol’s fraud and joined the French Square.

According to him, it is obvious that Armenia is not represented in the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Armenian-Turkish, Armenian-Russian and other bilateral relations. Instead, Azerbaijan is represented twice by the “Armenian” side, the Azerbaijani side.

“2021 The fatal mistake of June 20 must be corrected by the whole nation. If it does not succeed, then let no one complain about Nikol or the opposition, why there is no other state of Armenia! Nikol’s actions lead him to avoid Armenia. The opposition is fighting for Armenia. The decision depends on each Armenian.

This applies to all of us – the Diaspora, all citizens of Armenia and Artsakh.

Dear honorable, patriotic Armenian. Promise yourself something simple, and do it. You did not fight for the “Armenia” bloc, the “I have honor” bloc, your friend, your neighbor, or anyone. We need to stop empty gossip and baseless conversations. The house is burning in front of your eyes! Instead of putting out the fire, you are discussing with the firefighters. The time will come for that too.

And today you stand up so that in the current chaotic and unpredictable world the interests of the Turks are not sacrificed to you, your generation and the Homeland. You stand up so that your children are safe in front of the Turks. 1915 Even our grandfathers did not believe that they could be slaughtered. But unfortunately it happened, the world has not condemned the Turks so far. The Turks (and the world) respect and take into account only the united, united Armenians.

Join in and secure the future for yourself and your children. Come to France Square with all your relatives and friends. Believe that there are moments when a whole life is worth it. Today, the Armenian people are living in that very moment.

God help our nation.

“The voice of many, the voice of God,” the former official wrote.