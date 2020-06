Colin Kaepernick’s stylist, Rachel Johnson, explains how she supports the American Football player’s fight against racial injustice through fashion.

She also provides a makeover to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and explains how she’s got styled LeBron James and Jay-Z.

Player Makers USA is a six-part series of amazing stories from people who work in the back ground for some of the biggest names in American and worldwide sport.

