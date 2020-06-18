The fashion industry is undergoing an AI revolution

The fashion industry is among the largest sectors and total 2% of global GDP

In 2018, the fashion industry accounted for up to 2% of global GDP, in charge of about US$3 trillion. The following year saw the e-commerce fashion industry amounting near US$520 billion. The stakes are high for a dynamic and glamourous sector.

Adding to the mix, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize the fashion industry by giving fashion brands with greater intelligence. With the power of AI, fashion companies can gain insights into fashion trends, purchase patterns, and guidance for inventory management. Inevitably, AI will supercharge the fashion industry by scaling up business operations with more intelligence added to the decision-making process across its value chain.

Beginning with inventory management, AI can be placed on increase productivity within stores and digital platforms. For instance, AI can ensure the record of sales and returns are securely and accurately documented. In combination with the available products and services in stores and incoming stocks from warehouses, AI is efficient in aiding retailers record inventory.

Taking it to an increased notch, large streams of inventory data can help companies predict the quantity of stocks needed in specific stores and plan ahead for warehouses to deliver high-on-demand products, ensuring no sales are lost.

Capgemini revealed that the worldwide annual paying for AI by retailers is projected going to US$7.3 billion by 2022 and AI may potentially help retailers save US$340 billion yearly due to optimization in processes and operations.

Global brands such as H&M have been enlisting AI-inspired solutions to improve their business operations. By employing AI, the clothing-retail giant is in a position to organize and allocated masses of unsold stocks to stores with high demand, reducing the need for discounted sales. Essentially, H&M is able to optimize their supply chain and inventory management, reducing how many wasted clothing.

In the back-office, AI is weaving seamless operations in retail. In the front-office, AI is emerging as a familiar face for shoppers online.

What’s driving the growth of AI in the fashion industry is also a rising demand for hyper-personalization. This idea of superior personalization may come in the form of customer experience when shopping, like the option to put on a variety of products and services at the comfort of one’s home, the ability to customize products to match a shopper’s individual taste or simply the quick reaction to queries that AI advisors have been recognized to fulfill.

For instance, UK on line fashion company Asos launched an AI-powered tool to help shoppers find the perfect fit, a notorious flaw in on line shopping as customers can’t try on a garment before purchase.

The new AI sizing tool, called Fit Assistance, provides a recommendation after asking shoppers a listing of questions such as for example age, height, weight, and body measurements.

“This recommendation is based on the size that people like you bought, and whether they returned it,” as stated in the platform. Furthermore, Fit Assistance also reveals the percentage of shoppers which were satisfied with the recommended size.

Basically, the deployment of such AI assistance not just helps with consumer satisfaction but additionally help retailers mitigate the drastic costs of free returns policies and came ultimately back goods which are known to cost the industry billions of dollars.

Essentially, AI supplies a list of benefits that will assist the fashion industry to thrive in a consumer-driven era through optimized inventory management and enhanced customer services.