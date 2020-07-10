The Far Side cartoonist Gary Larson releases new work for the first time in 25 years

The Far Side cartoonist Gary Larson released his first new work in 25 years Tuesday, posting three cartoons to his web site and revealing his digital debut.

Larson, 69, retired in 1995 citing deadline exhaustion but fans have still clamored for more from the time.

A website premiered just this past year that republished selections from The Far Side classics but Tuesday’s reveals are the first new cartoons to emerge in a lot more than two decades.

Larson wrote on the site that the latest creations certainly are a result of him ‘having fun drawing again’ after that he discovered making cartoons using digital tools.

In a new section of the site named ‘The New Stuff’, Larson warns ‘Enter if you dare’ as that he explains his unexpected get back.

‘The thing is, I thoroughly enjoyed my career as a syndicated cartoonist, and I hope, in spirit at the least, we had some laughs together’ he wrote.

‘But after fifteen years of meeting deadlines, well, blah blah blah … you realize the rest. The day after I retired from syndication, it felt good to not draw on a deadline. And after moving on to other interests, drawing just wasn’t on my to-do list. Things change.’

The cartoonist then explains that that he still kept creating cartoons but only for an annual Christmas card to his wife for which he generally used his old-fashioned pen.

‘Once per year, I’d sit myself down seriously to take on Santa, and each year it began with the same ritual: me cursing at, and cleaning out, my clogged pen,’ that he said.

‘So several years ago—finally fed up with my once-loyal nevertheless now reliably traitorous pen—I made a decision to try a digital tablet.’

Larson said that though a struggle to obtain accustomed to, the transition to a digital method and the new tools offered sparked his interest in drawing again and made him want to discover more.

‘I simply had no idea how far these exact things had evolved. Perhaps fittingly, the first thing I drew was a caveman,’ that he joked.

‘The “New Stuff” that you’ll see here’s the results of my journey into the world of digital art,’ Larson then explained.

‘Believe me, it’s been a learning curve for me. I hail from a world of pen and ink, and suddenly I was feeling like I was sitting at the controls of a 747.

Gary Larson, pictured above in 1985, said that he rediscovered a love of drawing cartoons each time a clogged pen drove him to use up digital tools and locate a new method

Larson’s work with The Far Side has featured in not exactly 2,000 newspapers and 40 million books across the world. Pictured, his cartoons at the Museum of Natural History in New York

‘But as overrun as I was, there was still something familiar there—a sense of adventure.

‘So here goes. I’ve got my coffee, I’ve got this cool gizmo, and I’ve got no deadlines.’

He warned fans, however, that is not the return of The Far Side but a place for him to begin with ‘exploring, experimenting, and trying stuff’.

The first three new cartoons depict four bears picnicking on Cub Scouts, a person hailing a taxidermist and two aliens out hunting and planning for a ‘probe and release’ of a man approaching in a truck.

They will also be rendered in a painterly style as opposed to his familiar line art but still feature Larsen’s signature humor.

His get back has been heralded by fans as well as other cartoonists desperate to see Larson’s latest creations in the digital age.

‘He’s back! We missed you Gary Larson,’ tweeted Liniers, otherwise known as Argentinian cartoonist Ricardo Siri, who created a carton to welcome his return.

Pictured, select covers from The Far Side in the 1980s. The cartoons ran from 1980 until their creator Gary Larson made a decision to retire in 1995, citing deadline exhaustion

Liniers told the Washington Post that Larson was a ‘huge influence in my work’.

The daily The Far Side features ran from 1980 until Larson’s retirement in 1995.

The single-panel cartoon first appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle before growing to feature in not exactly 2,000 newspapers and 40 million book, based on CNN.

With his work, Larson has sold 77 million calendars and been translated into a lot more than 17 languages.

The Far Side website launched just last December and drew in more than a million visitors in its first week, based on the Washington Post, showing the extent to which Larson’s fans were still eager see his work.

Despite just displaying already published work, in May the site won a People’s Voice Webby award for most readily useful humor site.

‘The Far Side’s’ millions of fans have been loyally faithfully reading Gary’s old work for years while eternally hoping that someday he would reemerge,’ Andy Sareyan, chief executive of Andrews McMeel, the distributor of the site, told The Washington Post.

‘With all the madness in the news these days, the timing of Gary’s absurdist view and comic relief just couldn’t be better.’