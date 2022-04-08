The families of the former officials are selling their lands in Monument, despite the criminal case. "Civilnet"

Exactly one month ago, CivilNet presented the story of the sale of former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan to a luxurious mansion on Azatutyan Avenue in Yerevan and the release of the mansion from the criminal ban before the sale.

The family of the former Prime Minister was bought by the family of businessman Narek Nalbandyan for 5.1 million dollars.

The publication was followed by a public dispute between the Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Committee, the private house was closed again, and the NSS initiated a criminal case in connection with its sale and purchase. CivilNet found out that in addition to the private house belonging to the Abrahamyan family, plots of land of former high-ranking officials located in the same area were released from blockades and sold in a similar scheme.

General Sedrak (Seyran) Saroyan, a former member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction, managed to sell two plots of land on Azatutyan Avenue, and Armen Hovsepyan, the son of the arrested former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan, sold his land.



Aghvan Hovsepyan’s son sold the land to his father-in-law

The land belonging to Armen Hovsepyan, the son of former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan, is located at 1/33 Azatutyan Avenue. Its area is 0.2 hectares (2,000 square meters). The Special Investigation Service (now the Anti-Corruption Committee) had initiated a criminal case in 2018 in connection with the luxurious private houses on Azatutyan Avenue, with the features of abuse of official powers. At the beginning of 2020, the SIS recognized the private houses and plots of land in the area as material evidence, which meant that the areas recognized as material evidence were under arrest and transactions related to them could not be carried out. Armen Hovsepyan’s land was also on the list of material evidence.

However, on May 12, 2020, two months after the land was recognized as material evidence, Hovsepyan sold the land to his father-in-law, Garegin Nushikyan.

Nushikyan is a businessman, a former deputy of the “Republican” faction. The 2,000-square-meter plot of land on Azatutyan Avenue was sold to Nushikyan for only 70 million drams, which is incomparably cheaper than the market price in the mentioned area. Both the price of the transaction and the buyer’s affiliation with the seller, and the fact that this transaction was made in the period following the criminal case, give grounds to suppose that Hovsepyan sold the land in order to “release” it from the criminal case.







The land sold by Armen Hovsepyan (in the picture)

In 2019, this land of Armen Hovsepyan was pledged and “helped” Garegin Nushikyan to make a bank transaction, receiving a credit line of 7.5 billion drams from “Armbusinessbank” for “Park Group”. The company is better known for “Yerjan Park” large children’s playground and is its legal entity.

Speaking to CivilNet about the deal, Armen Hovsepyan said, “everything was done within the law.” To the clarifying question whether there was a corresponding decision by the investigator to release the property from the seizure and allow a deal, Hovsepyan repeated, “everything was within the law.” Hovsepyan responded to the observation that the 2,000-square-meter plot of land on Azatutyan Avenue was sold for only 70 million drams. “It is our internal relations, which does not depend on the market value.” He assured that the transaction carried out has nothing to do with the criminal case and its course.

Armen Hovsepyan has another plot of land on Azatutyan Avenue, which continues to belong to him.



The general sold the lands

Former MP, Major General Sedrak Saroyan had two plots of land on Azatutyan Avenue. One of them was 2,244 square meters, the other was 1,910. They were side by side անմիջապես right behind Hovik Abrahamyan’s private house. Saroyan’s land plot located at 1/25 Azatutyan Avenue (2,244 square meters) was considered material evidence by the SIS decision and was under arrest, no deals could be made in connection with it. In May 2021, Gegham Margaryan, Deputy Head of the SIS Department for the Investigation of Torture and Crimes against Humanity, appealed to the head of the Cadastre Committee, stating that they did not object to Saroyan’s cadastral transactions related to the land plots in the area. About a month later, Sedrak Saroyan sold the land to Vahagn Karakhanyan, a Russian citizen and a resident of Obninsk, Kaluga region. The general sold the land for 561.6 million drams. Saroyan bought this land on Azatutyan Avenue from the Yerevan Municipality in 2003 for 4.9 million drams.







The land sold by Sedrak Saroyan (in the picture)

Saroyan’s other plot of land at 1/26 Azatutyan Avenue (1,910 square meters) was sold to Vahagn Karakhanyan. The deal amounted to 463 million drams. Buying the land, Vahagn Karakhanyan donated it to his brother, Leon Karakhanyan. The purchase and sale of both land plots took place on the same day, June 7. As of June 9, Saroyan received the full amount of the sale of the two land plots. His son Zarzand spoke on behalf of Sedrak Saroyan.

Vahagn and Leon Karakhanyan are the children of Russian businessman Samvel Karakhanyan, citizens of Russia. The Karakhanyan family operates in Obninsk. Here they have a production of meat products and semi-finished products – “Varvix” company. “Varvix” was founded in 1997, supplies meat products and semi-finished products in 37 regions of Russia. The Karakhanyans also own the Royal Palace restaurant complex in Obninsk.



Law enforcement has no answer to the questions related to the transactions

As it was mentioned, a criminal case was initiated in connection with the private houses on Azatutyan Avenue in October 2018, it will soon be four years, and the case is being investigated by the SIS (now the Anti-Corruption Committee). A criminal case was initiated after Hetq’s investigation, alleging abuse of official position. The forensic-technical examination assigned to the case has been going on for about four years. CivilNet to the Anti-Corruption Committee’s body investigating the criminal case of Azatutyun Avenue private houses ․

Being under arrest, why didn’t the committee object to the sale of Major-General Saroyan’s lands?

Didn’t the Anti-Corruption Committee object to this before the sale and purchase of the land belonging to Armen Hovsepyan, which was material evidence and was under restriction? He:

The Anti-Corruption Committee answered all the questions in one sentence: they can not provide information about the criminal case in the interests of the preliminary investigation. The committee also refused to inform whether there were any defendants in the case or, if so, who.

Referring to the sale of land plots on Azatutyan Avenue by Armen Hovsepyan and Sedrak Saroyan, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed CivilNet ․ “No information has been received on the criminal case regarding the transactions related to the mentioned land plots.”





The Prosecutor’s Office reminded that since March 2020, the head of the Cadastre Committee has been informed that no transactions will be made in connection with the mentioned land plots. The prosecutor’s office did not provide any information about the accused in the case, and when asked what properties are currently restricted in the criminal case related to the private houses on Azatutyan Avenue, they answered, “they cannot provide information at the current stage of the investigation.”

The fact of the sale of Hovik Abrahamyan’s private house caused a public controversy between the “Prosecutor’s Office” of the Anti-Corruption Committee investigating the case. For several days, the two departments were accusing each other of a successful private house deal. The prosecutor’s office accused the committee of removing the house from custody through the Cadastre Committee without waiting for the decision of the Court of Appeal, describing the investigator’s actions as “confusing” and “obviously deviating from practice.” In response, the Anti-Corruption Committee stated that the investigator acted within the law and carried out the court decision. On April 5, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced that it had applied to the NSS Investigation Department to investigate the circumstances of the purchase and sale of Abrahamyan’s private house. On March 28, the NSS initiated a criminal case in connection with the house deal and again took it under restriction. By the decision of the prosecutor, the investigator of the Anti-Corruption Committee was removed from the proceedings. The prosecutor’s office had assured that steps were being taken to seize the $ 5.1 million paid for the Abrahamyans’ private house.

This is not the end of it ․ The Anti-Corruption Committee considered the decision of the prosecutor groundless and illegal and submitted a complaint to the superior prosecutor.