For Jagun Akinshegun, the toppling of a 17th-century slave trader’s statue was a minute of catharsis, making it simpler to let go of the past. For his daughter Robishia Temple, it was an indicator that it may be possible to assume a more hopeful future.

“It didn’t represent Bristol,” said Temple, who’s a learning and development adviser. “Now he’s at the bottom of the river. That says a lot more about who we are.”

When Akinshegun, 59, and Temple, 26, joined thousands of the others on the Black Lives Matter protest in their home city on Sunday expressing their anger at the killing of George Floyd in the US, they’d no inkling of the thing that was in store.

They were close to the statue of Edward Colston – erected by the city in the 19th century to mark his philanthropy, and a longstanding source of dismay to Bristol’s black community because of his undisputed role in the enslavement of around 84,000 people – when something momentous started to happen.

“My first initial thing was to duck, to keep quiet,” said Akinshegun, a building surveyor, in Temple’s backyard the following day. He looked over his daughter. “But then I thought of you, Robishia, having to walk past such a thing. And I thought: no. I’m going to stand up as a black man. I will not run away from this.”









Robishia Temple and her father, Jagun Akinshegun. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian



The moments that followed are now at the mercy of intense controversy. The organisers of the primary protest have distanced themselves from the toppling of the statue and its unceremonious dumping in Bristol Harbour. Police failed to intervene at that time but have since identified 17 suspects. Boris Johnson and Priti Patel condemned the demolition, as did the local council’s Conservative leader, Mark Weston, who called it “a wanton act”. Bristol’s mayor, Marvin Reesthe son of a Jamaican migrant, said that even though the statue was an “affront” throughout his life, that he could not “condone criminal damage”.

But at that time, several of those present told the Guardian, the mood had not been vandalistic but righteous. After all, more formal attempts to bring about the figure’s removal had become so bogged down that even an attempt to affix a fresh plaque to raised reflect Colston’s history was delayed indefinitely.

“Watching it come down was just … release,” said Camerine Fearon, a bank worker. “It was getting rid of something that we’ve needed to get rid of for years. And they can’t put him back up now. That’s it. It’s gone.”













Camerine Fearon at the site of the toppled statue. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian



In the end, the bronze figure whose future had caused such bitter recrimination in Bristol for so long was felled in a matter of minutes. “There was some commotion,” said Temple. “People were throwing eggs, and there was a black blanket covering it. And then, suddenly, everyone united and started shouting ‘tear it down’. It didn’t even take long. It was about four tugs.”

Briefly, and without planning it, Akinshegun found himself among those pulling. “I was so happy to see it, and so happy to help,” that he said. Then he stood back and watched Colston fall.

As Temple wept, her father ran forward in jubilation and leapt down and up next to Colston’s toppled effigy. Soon a while later he was among those pictured holding a knee on the sculpture’s neck, a bitterly ironic repeat of the brutal hold that ended George Floyd’s life.

On Monday because the harbourmaster checked that the sunken hunk of metal presented no risk to boats nearby, a small crowd gathered, gazing intently at the space where in fact the statue was. The base lay skewed on the ground, and passersby took turns to pose for selfies alongside it.

LaToyah McAllister-Jones, who had decided to avoid the previous day because of the mayor’s warning about physical distancing, brought an indicator chosen by her young son. “SILENCE IS VIOLENCE,” it read. “This has always been a divisive place,” she said. “I wanted my son’s words to be part of how that changed.”













Simbarashe Tongogara. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian



Nearby, Simbarashe Tongogara said he had stayed away on Sunday because he felt it was now incumbent on white individuals to take the lead in the combat racism. “Black people have been marching for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been in this city since 1967, and on my first day at school I was called Sambo. That’s the reality for us.”

McAllister-Jones, the executive director of the city’s St Paul’s carnival, said she comprehended Rees’s refusal to celebrate the statue’s removal, because “he has to govern all of the city”. But she said it was an important moment for a city whose black community was “very present and very strong and very vocal” in the face of persistent prejudice.













LaToyah McAllister-Jones. Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian



“There are inequalities that run through the city like a stick of rock,” she said, pointing to a 2017 Runnymede Trust report which discovered that Bristol’s ethnic minorities faced severe disadvantages in education and employment. “But there is a real will to move things forward. This is our city as well. Nobody won freedom by being polite.”

On Monday, most white onlookers hung straight back a little, offering words of support or – more rarely – complaining that the statue’s removal was nothing more than vandalism. “I thought it was disgusting,” said Gillian Shutt. “It’s criminal damage. What happened happened, and you have to accept it. Bristol was built on the slave trade and you shouldn’t go round destroying your heritage.”

To versions of the declare that the statue’s removal was an act of historic erasure, the protesters’ defenders have remarked that the city is definitely free to choose who to celebrate. (One option floated by an online petition is the civil rights campaigner Paul Stephenson, who organised the Bristol bus boycott of 1963.)

Rees said on Monday that Colston’s vexed legacy will be noted alternatively by placing his statue in a museum, alongside some of the banners and signs left behind by those who tore it down. Meanwhile, with calls for similar monuments in Oxford, Cardiff, Derbyshire and London to manage a reckoning of their particular, the implications of the statue’s removal may spread far beyond Bristol it self.

Akinshegun and Temple recognised that wider impact. But taking into consideration the weight of the moment on Monday, they thought of something smaller and more personal: the “dates” the pair hold to talk about politics and the legacy of yesteryear.

“We speak a lot about our history,” said Temple. “About what we can do to make a difference. And as much as all this pain and hurt is a part of our history, it isn’t all of it. We’re starting to have the right conversations now. It feels like the start of something.”