The failure of the Syrian economy goes beyond the imminent Caesar Act – Middle East Monitor

The Syrian economy is in freefall. At the beginning of the uprising in March 2011, $1 was comparable to approximately 50 Syrian Pounds. Today, it really is comparable to around 3,000 Syrian Pounds, a 600-fold increase over the past nine years. A state employee in Syria was paid what was equivalent to around $200 per month in March 2011 but that’s now worth approximately $15-$20 a month. This is scarcely enough to cover basic groceries, and the collapse of the economy has been much more severe over the past 6 months with the Syrian Pound clearly weakened to the extent that salaries have grown to be worthless.

The collapse of the economy under Bashar Al-Assad is because of a number of reasons, maybe not least because the regimen has transformed itself in to a war economy, with the killing machine massacring its people and using money meant for humanitarian aid to do this. According to Foreign Affairs, most of the $30 billion in UN-led humanitarian aid to Syria has been used by the regime to skirt sanctions and subsidise its war effort.

The regime is infamous because of its deep-rooted corruption and cronyism led by the Assad family’s money man, Rami Makhlouf, who controlled a massive slice of the Syrian economy and essentially had a veto on any proposed businesses. Moreover, the threat and intimidation of the notorious Mukhabarat — secret police — resulted in a brain drain and the flight of working age teenagers as well as the emigration of wealthy internet marketers and potential investors.

READ: Russian and Turkish involvement connects the crises in Syria and Libya

More recently, the Lebanese banking crisis has had an effect on Syria, as many Syrian organizations use Lebanese banks as a safe haven for their funds, and some businesses attached to the regime utilize it for money laundering. The economic problems faced by Iran, the main financial supporter of the Syrian regimen, have increased recently as the coronavirus crisis has exacerbated the effect of sanctions.

The Syrian regimen has been guided by corruption and poor economic decision-making, and it has stopped the currency exchangers from operating and threatened their workers with imprisonment. Millions of dollars in remittances from expatriates to support their loved ones in Syria have hence been lost to the economy. Local businesses have suffered because they can no longer import materials for pharmaceuticals, textiles and other industries vital to the Syrian economy. Iran and Russia have demanded repayment of their war loans because of their own financial crises. Ordinary Syrian citizens now have to cover grossly-inflated charges for locally produced food items, which shouldn’t be affected so badly by the exchange rate of the US Dollar.

Even before the implementation of America’s Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act which will enter into force a few weeks introducing sanctions against the regime for alleged war crimes, over $500 billion is needed to rebuild the country. Unfortunately for the Assad regime, Russia is no longer able to become its main financial patron and rebuild the country singlehandedly.

The Caesar Act demands the regime to prevent bombarding civilians and stop siege warfare and using starvation as a weapon. It also demands the release of all political detainees and for humanitarian aid to be distributed freely without restrictions, while allowing all refugees to come back safely for their homes without threat of repercussions. Moreover, the Act stipulates that war criminals should really be held accountable and that Iranian militias should be made to leave Syria, making clear that human rights organisations must have the unrestricted rights to go to Syrian prisons. It eventually states that Geneva Resolution 2254, which references the transitional political process, must be implemented.

Fundamentally, the Caesar Act — named after Caesar, a former Syrian military photographer who fled at great personal risk in 2014 with 55,000 images proving the cruelty and brutality of Assad’s prisons — is not targeted at disadvantaging civilians in Syria. Its aims are the exact opposite, since it wants to prevent any country, non-state actor or company from financing or supporting the current regime in Damascus.

READ: While the House of Assad crumbles, the West plays Sykes-Picot 2.0 with Syria’s Kurds

As a former Soviet intelligence agent who witnessed the dramatic collapse of the USSR, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has always dreamed of restoring Russia to its so called former glory and wish to set the stage for a fresh Yalta, in imitation of his Soviet, American and British predecessors who planned a new world order after the Second World War. The US, however, does not consider Russia to be its equal as a superpower in the way that President Franklin D Roosevelt viewed Premier Joseph Stalin. Nevertheless, despite having its current indifference, the Syrian issue cannot be resolved without the US. The fact that Washington has pushed through the Caesar Act implies that its involvement is vital.

Russia has staked a bigger slice of the Syrian pie, and due to the lack of payment from the Syrian regime, Moscow has began to take control of its ports (the port of Tartus, for example, has been taken on lease for 49 years) as well as its businesses as a form of repayment. Both Syriatel and SyrianAir are rumoured to be part of this.

Even without the implementation of the Caesar Act, the Assad regime is on the brink of economic collapse. Once the act is implemented, though, it is likely that the entire system should come crashing down. Assad can’t control his or her own economy. In recent days, protests have been erupting in areas of Syria, such as for example Suweida, which in nine years of conflict have not criticised the regime.

The Syrian people yearn because of their freedom from Assad’s tyranny. They might not have considerably longer to wait. Despite the lack of military intervention and the belated Caesar Act, it is needs to look like the regimen will finally crumble under the weight of its deadly incompetence.

The views expressed in this specific article belong to the author and don’t necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.