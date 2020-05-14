The faded beauty of abandoned cars across Europe and the US

Dieter Klein has travelled to distant corners of Europe and the US to search out and {photograph} abandoned cars.

The German freelance photographer finds his subject material in shabby backyards, dusty barns, abandoned fields and thick forests.

On his travels, Klein has shot photos of a dented Porsche, a faded Cadillac, a battered VW Beetle and a complete fleet of abandoned navy Jeeps, amongst others.

The 160 photos reveal the bygone glamour of the vehicles and basic cars – and the would possibly of nature because it claims them.

Klein started his search after discovering his first abandoned automotive accidentally, whereas on a bicycle tour via France, close to the metropolis of Cognac.

“I felt the picture was like the illustration of a fairy tale,” he says.

“I was immediately moved and thrilled. And then a long search began.

“I view these scenes like a museum – I approach with respect.

“I would open or closed a door however normally I do not even contact the cars.”

The oldest was a 1907 Ford Model T, in entrance of a small museum in a former mining city in Nevada.

“It was a beautiful scene,” Klein says.

“And since the weather changed, I got a lot of light situations and different camera angles.

“I’ve about 12 totally different views and moods of this automotive.”

But his favorite was a 1960 pink Dodge, in north-east Montana.

“The owner, himself about 70 years old, told me the story,” Klein says.

“His father had parked the car outside his house two days before he passed away.

“He has not used the property, the home and the automotive since 1977 and leaves this scene, as a reminiscence, simply as it’s.”

“I spent many hours there, taking footage from totally different angles.

“After sunset, I got the reward – soft light that made the clouds a little pink.

“[It created] an virtually surreal scene – unusual, peaceable, calm and contradictory, a fairy story.”

All images courtesy Dieter Klein / teNeues. Lost Wheels is printed by teNeues.