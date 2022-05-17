Some media outlets published information with the headline “The prosecutor instructed to take action to mediate the arrest of Pashinyan,” which gives rise to certain misunderstandings, the RA Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office considers it necessary to clarify that the motion submitted in question was partially satisfied by the prosecutor supervising the legality of the criminal case.

In particular, in order to verify the circumstances mentioned in the petition, it was satisfied with the instruction to conduct a full, objective, comprehensive investigation, and with regard to the arrest of Nikol Pashinyan, it was rejected on the grounds that the factual information on Nikol Pashinyan’s crime was the analysis of the authors. and investigations are based on circumstances that are still subject to criminal investigation.

“In order to ensure the implementation of the necessary actions to ensure the circumstances relevant to the criminal case, appropriate measures of prosecutorial influence have already been taken within the framework of control over the pre-trial proceedings,” the statement issued by the Prosecutor’s Office reads.