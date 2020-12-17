If you are a space opera fan then brace yourself to get immersed in the show ‘The Expanse’ that is to be aired on Amazon Prime Video. The show that previously aired on the Syfy channel is now airing on Prime video for the first time ever. Their grand Prime video debut is to take place this Wednesday. The show was made its first release in the year 2015.

The Expanse is a show that keeps you guessing. You will be fully occupied thinking about the end result of the journey. It can be said that the show falls under the banner of science fiction. And that too of a speculative nature.

The Expanse Vs Battlestar Galactica

The Expanse is simply the by-product of the show ‘Battlestar Galactica’. The parent show ran from the year 2004 to 2009. It is about a space adventure, a hard-core one. Battlestar Galactica has the political allegory of a clash-of-civilization. The show is old-fashioned as compared to the by-product show.

Going by the devoted binge-watchers of the show that is airing on Prime Video, the one thing that can be confirmed is the fact that the episodes that follow will confirm whatever the first few episodes talked about.

The later Sci-fi series is set on a scale that is intimate and small as compared to the Galactica. This is the precise reason why the series appears to be charming to the audience. Ironically, this is also the reason why Galactica appears to be more exciting, viscerally.

The setting of The Expanse is futuristic. 300 years from now to be precise. The setting is confined to the solar system. Humans are seen to be successful in colonizing Mars. The regular things that are reflected in the show are space travels, microwaves, dune buggies, etc.