The exit strategy: how countries around the world are preparing for life after Covid-19 | World news

Australia has a street out of its coronavirus lockdown, lengthy and winding although it might be.

Having warned repeatedly that this pandemic response was taking Australia into “uncharted territory”, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, has leaned once more on a navigational metaphor for our subsequent restoration.

“Having worked through the road in,” Morrison instructed reporters this week, the nation’s consideration should flip now to “that road to recovery on the other side”.

“It’s going to be step by step, there is going to be some trial and error, this is completely uncharted territory. No country in the world has worked this out yet … we will all work together and we will all find a way through.”

There are timelines: in 4 weeks, the nationwide cupboard of the state and federal governments will reevaluate Australia’s lockdown measures to see if any could be relaxed or lifted; in six months, the authorities hopes that the extraordinary monetary structure inserted to prop up the nation’s financial system can begin to be wound again. But social distancing might final for years, till a vaccine is discovered or widespread group immunity is achieved.

Critically, nevertheless, Australia’s quick street map is extra definitive on what, somewhat than when.

Three circumstances for easing restrictions

The prime minister, in an expansive press convention, outlined the three key standards that can information Australia’s path again from Covid-19.

An elevated capability to check and a extra in depth “sentinel testing” regime, which implies testing quickly and broadly, together with individuals who are asymptomatic, to know simply how widespread the virus is.

Contact tracing “lifted to an industrial capability”, in the phrases of the prime minister, to search out and isolate all of the contacts of a recognized an infection. A key a part of this will probably be encouraging Australians to obtain to their telephones a tracing app, at the moment in manufacturing, modelled on Singapore’s TraceTogether App, which makes use of bluetooth to alert customers once they come into contact with a confirmed case.

Strengthened “local response capabilities” – primarily the means to lock down hotspots the place outbreaks happen, corresponding to the one in north-west Tasmania this week. This will embrace a number of layers of presidency companies, together with, doubtlessly, the navy.

For countries which have weathered the Covid-19 storm nicely to date, the strain on governments to reopen their societies and economies is intense: from enterprise teams seeing complete industries laid barren; from political commentators studying the financial information and seeing a sea of crimson; from households anxious to see youngsters again at school; from citizenry determined to get again to work and reestablish some normality of their lives.

But the dangers of stress-free an excessive amount of, too quickly, are very actual, and medical specialists have warned towards dashing to carry restrictions prematurely, doubtlessly sparking a extra lethal second wave and undermining the hard-won good points to date.





It’s an invidious alternative for governments throughout the world, weighing lives towards livelihoods. “Every time you relax a restriction, more people will get sick, more people will die,” the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has mentioned.

Australia’s medical response to Covid-19, whereas not with out flaws, corresponding to the Ruby Princess debacle, has been dramatically successful by international standards: just over 6,400 infections resulting in 65 deaths (as of Friday evening).

The Czech Republic, with a similar number of infections (6,433), has had 169 people die. Denmark, with 7,074 infections, has had 321 deaths.

Australia, as it did with the initial Covid-19 outbreak, will again benefit from being able to watch as other parts of the world unfurl from their hibernations first, to see what the realities are and where the risks lay.

New Zealand

New Zealand has been one of the few western nations to pursue a policy of elimination of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The country has been successful in flattening its curve of infections – 1,401 cases and only nine deaths – but the policy has not been without resistance.

A group of six scientists, calling themselves Plan B, have urged the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, to open the country, claiming a strategy of elimination cannot succeed and would cause worse economic and health outcomes than the virus itself.

New Zealand entered one of the world’s strictest lockdowns early, on 23 March, before a single death from the virus in the country. It closed schools, and all shops save for essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, service stations, hospitals and banks. Non-essential movement was prohibited, travel between islands and gatherings stopped, and all indoor and outdoor events cancelled indefinitely. Even partners who lived apart were stopped from seeing each other.

On Monday, Ardern’s cabinet will meet to discuss winding back its lockdown measures, from “level four” to “level three”. If there is no spike in infection numbers before Monday, Ardern told New Zealanders, an easing of restrictions will mean “you can expand your bubble a small amount”.









A deserted Wellington street on Friday. New Zealand was an early adopter of an extremely restrictive lockdown. Photograph: Dave Lintott/REX/Shutterstock



Life under level three will still be tightly proscribed; contact with other people must still stay “very very limited” Ardern said. But the number of people back at work will roughly double to 1 million under level three, with the exemption on workplaces relaxed from “essential” to “safe”.

Early childhood centres and schools will reopen for students up to year 10 under level three, but attendance would remain voluntary. Funerals, tangi and weddings with up to 10 people would be allowed under the relaxed regime. Electricians and plumbers can go back to work, but must keep their distance from customers. Cafes, restaurants, malls and retail shops must stay closed but food delivery, drive-through services and online shopping will be allowed.

Germany

Much of Europe has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Behind the US, by far the most affected country, with 667,000 cases, the subsequent 4 countries by absolute an infection numbers – Spain, Italy, France, and Germany – are all in Europe.

Despite widespread outbreaks, new an infection charges are falling, and lots of countries are both starting to reanimate their economies or are in the strategy of planning to take action.

Germany’s well being system, regardless of greater than 100,000 infections throughout the nation, has coped with the present surge, and chancellor Angela Merkel has cautiously welcomed the “fragile intermediate success” introduced by social distancing measures that had helped “flatten the curve”.

She cautioned, nevertheless, “we have little room to manoeuvre”. Germany at the moment has a Covid-19 copy price of 0.7 (that means, on common, one contaminated individual goes on to contaminate lower than one different individual). If that copy price rose fractionally to 1.1, Germany’s well being system could possibly be overwhelmed by October. At 1.2, it might attain disaster level by July.

The chancellor introduced this week that colleges throughout the nation would reopen on 4 May, initially for college students of their ultimate years of major or secondary college. Hairdressers may also be allowed to reopen on the identical day in the event that they undertake precautions to ensure hygiene for prospects and employees. Shops of as much as 800 sq. metres in dimension, in addition to bookshops, bike shops and automotive dealerships, will open once more from 20 April.

Social distancing measures will stay in pressure till 3 May and huge cultural occasions, corresponding to live shows and beer festivals, are banned till the finish of August. Merkel “urgently recommended” individuals put on protecting masks on public transport and whereas procuring, however has not made them obligatory.

“We have achieved something that wasn’t guaranteed,” the chancellor mentioned. “Our health system has kept running.”

However, Merkel’s declaration of reopening colleges just isn’t so simple. Like Australia, Germany has a federalised system of governance. Many of the choices about stress-free restrictions – together with reopening colleges – are the area of the states, which have at instances fiercely disagreed on the finest approach ahead and which measures to calm down.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic was one in all the first European countries to close its borders, implementing one in all the most complete lockdowns on the continent. Only the Republic and neighbouring Slovakia have mandated the sporting of face masks in public.

The measures have been broadly profitable. The nation of 10 million individuals has recorded 6,433 infections and 169 deaths, and already some restrictions have been eased.

A restricted vary of retailers have been opened, residents can run and cycle and not using a masks, and those that have “reasonable grounds” to journey abroad can go away the nation (however should quarantine for a fortnight on return).

Now the authorities has introduced a tentative five-step course of to reopen society. Less ‘Prague Spring’ than ‘Prague-first-green-shoots-of-recovery’, it’s a cautious reopening of sure components, starting with farmers’ markets – a staple of Czech life – small restore outlets corresponding to locksmiths and automotive dealerships.

A week later – provided the limited reopening does not spark a rush of new infections – small shops will be allowed to open, followed by shops of up to 1,000 sqm (provided they are not in shopping malls), as well as gyms and fitness centres (but with showers and change rooms closed).

Pubs, wine bars, coffee shops, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on 25 May, but with strict restrictions: they can only have outdoor seating and provide service through a hatch.

The final stage of the process will be 8 June, when everything else, large shops, shopping centres, hotels, and zoos, will be permitted to reopen.

The wearing of masks while outdoors will remain compulsory: no end date has been set.

Elsewhere in Europe

Italy, at one point the most infected country on earth, has reopened bookshops, laundries, stationers, and children’s clothes stores in some regions. Forestry workers and IT manufacturers have been allowed back to work. The country’s full lockdown is set to end on 4 May.

In Spain, which has endured 185,000 infections and nearly 20,000 deaths, some factory and construction workers have been allowed back to work but most shops and services remain closed and office staff are still working from home. Spain’s lockdown is set to end on 27 April but will almost certainly be extended.

Austria has allowed small shops, hardware and gardening shops to reopen, along with public parks (with strict distancing rules and masks). If the virus remains under control – new rates of infection have been dropping – all shops will reopen on 2 May, and restaurants from mid-May.

Denmark reopened daycare centres and primary schools this week. With just over 7,000 infections, Denmark has mapped out a longer-term road to recovery: restaurants and cafes will remain closed and gatherings of more than 10 people banned until 10 May. Larger public gatherings will be prohibited until August.