“Not only the relatives are indignant, but also the lawyers, because the incomprehensible litigation situation continues in this case,” lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan, a representative of the relatives of the servicemen killed in the 44-day war, told reporters today, noting that RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is accused. The motion to involve has been postponed.

According to him. “The motion for arrest was sent from the General Prosecutor’s Office to the Military Prosecutor’s Office, they received it there, and, according to the Military Prosecutor’s Office, yesterday it was sent by hand to both the lawyers and the Investigation Department. “We found out from the investigator that he did not receive the motion for arrest from the prosecutor’s office when they received it by hand,” he said. According to the lawyer, the delay caused dissatisfaction among the parents.

“If in the other applications on the involvement of Pashinyan as an accused, many circumstances were mentioned and they could be investigated, then in our case our application refers only to the statement made by Pashinyan on April 13. According to the parents, Nikol Pashinyan gave a confessional statement in his April 13 statement, and there is no additional explanation for that. ” According to him, at least the suspect could have been arrested, after which an investigation would have been carried out. “Now at least there is a suspicion with Nikol Pashinyan’s statement, for which we had mediated. “He should have been arrested and then given his reasons.”

According to Vahan Hovhannisyan, Nikol Pashinyan has not been interrogated yet, which has raised a wave of discontent among parents. It should be reminded that today the RA Prosecutor General’s Office disseminated information, noting that the information on Nikol Pashinyan committing a crime is based on circumstances, which are subject to verification.

