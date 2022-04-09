“It is easier to align the US position with the EU in the EU-mediated negotiations, taking into account their allied relations,” Sos Hakobyan, spokesman for the Homeland party, said during a program on “Different Opinions with Anna Danielyan.”

According to him, however, the participation of Armenia երկրի the interests Հայաստանի of the Russian Federation, a country of key importance for Artsakh in terms of security, has no place in the EU.

“This can lead to Russia being pushed out of the process or its attempt. Unfortunately, within the framework of geopolitical competition, Armenia becomes a participant in it, a tool in the hands of one side or another, creating huge security problems for Armenia and Artsakh,” he said. :

Sos Hakobyan stressed that it is impossible to solve the problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan without resolving the Artsakh issue.

“It is impossible to solve the problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan without resolving the Artsakh issue, because the essence of our problem is the right of the people of Artsakh to live safely outside Azerbaijan. By agreeing with the 5 points of Azerbaijan, accepting that we do not have any territorial claims to each other, that we will not cause any security problems, we deprive ourselves of the opportunity to raise the issue of self-determination of the people of Artsakh in international organizations and parliamentary platforms. “This is Azerbaijan’s goal, they are announcing,” he said.



