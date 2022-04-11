The EU welcomes the “direct contacts” cooperation between Armenia and the “Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers” The European Union welcomes the “direct contacts” between Armenia and the “Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers”. EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar writes about this on his Twitter page ․ “Strong development after last week’s meeting in Brussels. “The EU supports direct contacts and engagement.” |: Morning
