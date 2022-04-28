The 3rd meeting of the RA-EU Partnership Committee

On April 28, the third sitting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Committee established under the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement (WEF) took place in Yerevan. It was the first meeting after it came into force on March 1. The implementation of the Agreement was discussed during the meeting of the Partnership Committee.

The EU side emphasized its active involvement in the region, Հայաստանի expressed satisfaction with Armenia’s continued commitment to the reform agenda արդյունավետ for effective cooperation in a number of areas. The EU encouraged Armenia to continue the process of reforms in a number of specific areas, in line with the provisions of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement. The EU welcomed the recent efforts to engage in peace talks, and emphasized continued humanitarian assistance for reconstruction.

As Armenia’s key reform partner and largest donor, the EU stands ready to provide further expert and financial assistance to strengthen the government’s capacity to design and implement key public administration reforms, and to bring it closer to EU standards in line with its commitments. It was noted that the ultimate goal of the partnership is to provide concrete benefits for the benefit of the EU և Armenian citizens.

Aiming to strengthen Armenia’s long-term resilience, to use public and private investment as leverage to support the “green” digital transition, the EU will continue to work closely with Armenia’s և partner International Financial Institutions to promote the implementation of its Economic և Investment Plan և guidelines.

Discussing the implementation of the RA-EU MAP, the parties focused on the rule of law, including the need for an independent, effective justice system, the fight against corruption, and respect for human rights. The EU և Armenia will continue the political dialogue և cooperation in the implementation of justice sector reforms, at the same time expanding the discussions of the sectoral policy in the field of education reforms in order to promote the finalization and implementation of the education sector strategy. Evaluating the work done in the field of mass media, the EU at the same time encouraged Armenia to make further progress in ensuring greater freedoms.

The Partnership Committee considered the implementation of the RA-EU APA in the areas of transport, energy and environment. Air Transport EU և Armenia reached an agreement to expand cooperation on aviation security on the basis of the Common Aviation Area Agreement signed in 2021 ․ in December. In the field of energy, the EU և Armenia agreed to pursue the implementation of the RA National Action Plan on Nuclear Safety, which was approved as part of the EU-supported stress testing process. The discussion also summed up the process of economic development, employment and education reforms. EU congratulates Armenia on Horizon Europe[1] to join the program. The meeting touched upon the progress made in the field of migration and mobility, noting Armenia’s readiness to launch a dialogue on visa liberalization as soon as possible.

At the end of the meeting, the Partnership Committee discussed issues related to the Eastern Partnership and regional developments.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service Luke Devin.

[1] The framework agreement on the innovation of the “Horizon Europe” research program of the European Commission “Armenia” was signed in 2021. November 12 գործում with retroactive effect in 2021 ․ from January 1.

RA MFA