The European Union (EU) supports a lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenpress reports. Ambassador Andrea Victorin.

According to Andrea Victorini, the EU is ready to do more in this regard, but in any case, decisions will be made between the two countries, because the EU is a direct mediator in this area.

“Mediation does not mean that you have to make proposals and find solutions. “Mediation means that you create an environment in which the parties to the dispute can come to a common solution,” said Victorin.

According to Andrea Victorini, they will continue to meet with the parties to understand what they can do to make progress in the negotiations.

“Our goal is to help achieve a lasting solution, to enable everyone to live in peace and security,” he said.