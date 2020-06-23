The European Union plans to ban travel from the US when it reopens its borders on July 1st due to the Trump administration’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from The New York Times. Under current plans, the US would join Brazil and Russia on the list of forbidden countries, as all three countries experienced comparably poor responses to the virus because the worldwide outbreak at the beginning of the year. Travel from China, as well as some developing countries, will be allowed, the report states.

The EU is still finalizing the list, the NYT reports, also it expects to submit it to the 27 bloc members in a few days ahead of the July 1st reopening deadline. Members are being strongly encouraged to adopt it or else the EU may possibly consider reinstating stricter borders within the bloc to prevent travelers from countries on the list from entering into one country with looser restrictions and crossing the border into still another.

The US, with not quite 2.4 million confirmed cases and much more than 123,000 deaths, has for a while now been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Brazil is 2nd with more than 1.1 million cases and more than 51,000 deaths. Russia’s containment appears better than the US, with under 10,000 reported deaths and a little over half a million confirmed cases.

All three countries are deemed unsafe according to some epidemiological criteria the EU has been using to analyze countries. The primary metric is really a measure of the typical number of new cases per 100,000 people throughout the last 14 days. The EU bloc comes with an average of 14. The US score is 107, while Brazil’s is 180 and Russia’s is 80, the NYT reports.

We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is the most, and most useful, in the World. We saved countless U.S. lives.! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump, like Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, fumbled the early response to the herpes virus, downplaying the severe nature and refusing to enact public safe practices measures which could have contained the virus in early stages. Trump’s most critical response was to ban travel from China in January and from the EU in March, however the virus has continued to spread through the US due to poor government coordination, planning, and messaging at the federal and state levels.

While rates of new cases have fallen elsewhere, like the EU, the rate of new cases in the US is alarmingly flat. In places that are beginning to reopen, the numbers are starting to surge, suggesting a comprehensive failure to contain the virus. In recent years days, Trump has also begun erroneously claiming the US testing rate is too high, which he says results within an inflated quantity of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 inspite of the obvious reality that positive test results paint about the state of the herpes virus and its spread among US populations.