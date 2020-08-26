The EU is weaponising money laundering and tax rules

The author is a Caribbean economist

For centuries, European countries felt entitled to control the world based upon their concepts of racial, military and financial supremacy.

In modern-day times, the EU is abusing another claim of supremacy to wage financial warfare versus a lot of its previous nests– that of monetary tidiness. Specifically the bloc weaponises rules on tax avoidanceand money laundering While the specified objective is genuine, the EU’s “blacklist” and lineup of “high risk third countries” efficiently victimize smaller sized and mainly nonwhite nations to make it harder for them to complete financially.

At base is the EU’s choice to protect its high-tax, high-public-spending type of federal government from competitors from nations that choose less of each. But it never ever makes this specific. Instead the bloc utilizes tax and anti-money laundering requirements in inequitable methods.

First, EU laws on money laundering exempt its members from their lists, in spite of proof of non-adherence to their own requirementsand rules For example, a 2019 Dutch research study approximated that €13bn is laundered through the Netherlands each year. The EU’s blacklist of tax sanctuaries omits its own low-tax jurisdictions, Hungary and Ireland, although they have actually been mentioned by the …