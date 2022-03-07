The procedure for considering the applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for membership in the European Union has started, Agence France-Press reports.
According to the publication, the European Commission must draw up a formal conclusion, after which the 27 EU members will decide whether these countries will be granted EU candidate status. In case of a positive decision, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova will face difficult and long negotiations, Agence France-Press reported.
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Ukraine’s application for EU membership should be considered separately from Georgia’s and Moldova’s applications.
