The fourth meeting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council took place in Brussels on May 18, the first since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement (CPA) on March 1, 2021. The meeting took place in a particularly complex international context, which posed numerous challenges in terms of security and economic stability for both Armenia and the EU.

The Partnership Council discussed the implementation of the ASCP, which covers a wide range of areas of cooperation in the political, economic and trade spheres, and welcomed the progress made. The EU welcomed Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of the ASEAN, praised the reforms implemented, and encouraged the Government to continue its reform agenda for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia, to which the EU fully supports.

The Partnership Council reaffirmed Armenia’s ընդհանուր EU ընդհանուր common commitment to human rights, fundamental freedoms, the rule of law և democratic principles. The Partnership Council welcomed the achievements in the implementation of the Armenian National Strategy for Judicial Reform and the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, while acknowledging that challenges remain. The EU is engaging in a constructive political dialogue with Armenia, providing significant financial and technical assistance to these reform efforts. The EU is committed to working with Armenia to make further progress in the fight against media freedom and anti-discrimination.

Referring to the transport sector, the Partnership Council welcomed the signing of the Common Aviation Area Agreement on November 15, 2021. With this agreement, both sides are involved in the process of improving Armenia’s aviation security, which may gradually lead to Armenia’s inclusion in the EU aviation market with new air transport opportunities, more direct communications, and economic benefits for both parties.

The Partnership Council noted that after the end of the generalized system of Privileges, Armenia can no longer use the preferential terms of entry into the EU market offered by the system. However, it was emphasized that while the ASCC does not provide for preferential tariffs on trade in goods, it has the potential to facilitate bilateral trade flows, which must be fully realized.

The Partnership Council agreed that nuclear safety is a priority, noting in this regard Armenia’s progress and commitment to fully implement Armenia’s National Action Plan as part of the EU-supported stress test process. The Council reaffirmed the importance of combating climate change in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the IAEA. To this end, the EU welcomed Armenia’s renewed National Action Plan targets and encouraged Armenia to adopt a long-term low-emission development strategy with a view to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 in line with EU commitments.

The Partnership Council welcomed the Armenia-EU cooperation in the fields of employment and education, stressing the need to amend the Labor Code to employers’ trade unions to bring the Armenian legal framework more in line with the International Labor Organization conventions. The EU welcomed Armenia’s efforts to adopt a new education strategy and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening cooperation with the Armenian authorities on education, training and youth strategies. The Partnership Council expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation within the framework of the Erasmus + program, welcomed Armenia’s participation in the EU “Horizon Europe” program, which will allow the continuation of the participation of Armenian researchers and research organizations in European research and innovation projects.

The Partnership Council took note of Armenia’s readiness to start a dialogue with the EU on visa liberalization. The EU noted the successful implementation of the Visa Facilitation Agreement և Readmission Agreements in general և Encourage / offer Armenia to continue its efforts.

The Partnership Council emphasized the importance of the Eastern Partnership as an essential platform for cooperation. The Council reaffirmed that the fundamental issues of democracy, good governance, the rule of law, the fight against corruption, human rights and gender equality remain at the heart of the Eastern Partnership policy. The Partnership Council noted that Armenia will benefit from the Eastern Partnership Reconstruction, Resilience և Reform Agenda, as well as from the ambitious EU և Armenia’s ambitious Economic and Investment Plan, which will contribute to job creation and employment growth. interconnectedness, such as green and digital transition, education and development in the southern regions.

The Partnership Council was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan ․ The EU delegation was led by the Vice President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell.

